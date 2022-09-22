Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Down 4.7%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.86. 3,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 306,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Down 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter worth $131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at $149,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

