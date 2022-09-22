Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Down 4.7%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.86. 3,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 306,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.
Nano-X Imaging Stock Down 3.8 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.73.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
