Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTP opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. Nam Tai Property has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $165.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,678,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 640,897 shares during the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 7,219,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 546,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter worth $3,404,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter worth $1,795,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

