MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) vs. Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Critical Review

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and MSP Recovery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $902.00 million 0.10 $179.00 million $2.03 0.59 MSP Recovery N/A N/A $3.21 million N/A N/A

Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.19, indicating that its stock price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor 12.76% 7.32% 3.48% MSP Recovery N/A 3.93% 2.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Liberty TripAdvisor and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats MSP Recovery on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of online travel guidance brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc. provides healthcare claims recovery and data analytics services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company uses its data and analytics to identify and recover improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health insurers. It also offers Chase to pay service, which assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and avoid making a wrongful payment. The company also offers LifeWallet platform to organize and facilitate access to users' medical records. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

