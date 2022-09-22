Morpheus.Network One Day Volume Reaches $74,407.00 (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002641 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $22.95 million and approximately $74,407.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

Morpheus.Network is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network.

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MNW (formerly MRPH) is the fuel of Morpheus.Network’s automation platform. It allows Ethereum-based Smart Contracts to be used as predetermined, automated work contracts, shipping & customs documents, and automated international payments. Tokens can be used as a value-based utility (as cash), or to pay for transaction fees. In essence, MNW tokens power the necessary components to optimize global trade. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Reddit | Medium “

