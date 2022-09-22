Morguard (TSE:MRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $108.00

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$108.00 and last traded at C$108.00, with a volume of 5796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$109.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRC. CIBC decreased their target price on Morguard from C$165.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morguard from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.70, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$113.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$120.15.

Morguard ( TSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported C$20.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$282.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morguard Co. will post 13.1944699 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

