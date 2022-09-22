Morgan Stanley Cuts Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $165.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

NYSE:SRE traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,118. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after buying an additional 1,397,703 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $130,223,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,114,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

