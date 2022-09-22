Moonpot (POTS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,698.00

Moonpot (POTS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Moonpot coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000706 BTC on major exchanges. Moonpot has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $11,698.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonpot has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonpot’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,259,840 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonpot is play.moonpot.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonpot is a win-win savings game powered by Beefy Finance and launched on BNB Chain in July 2021. Since then the ecosystem has grown to include NFTs, plans for a GameFi platform, and — in March 2022 — a multi-chain future thanks to Moonpot's launch on Fantom.$POTS is Moonpot’s token that allows holders to share in part of the revenue of the platform. By staking $POTS in Ziggy’s Pot, users receive a portion of 5% of the interest earned across all Moonpots.”

