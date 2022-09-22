MoonBear.finance (MBF) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13,215.00

MoonBear.finance (MBF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. MoonBear.finance has a market capitalization of $273,998.00 and approximately $13,215.00 worth of MoonBear.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MoonBear.finance has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One MoonBear.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MoonBear.finance Profile

MoonBear.finance’s genesis date was July 29th, 2021. MoonBear.finance’s total supply is 985,604,343,710 coins. MoonBear.finance’s official Twitter account is @MoonBearFinance. MoonBear.finance’s official website is moonbear.finance.

MoonBear.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonBear Finance (MBF) is a community-driven, fair launched, decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency token with supercharged tokenomics. Whenever there is a sale of $MBF token, 2% of the amount is put towards future buyback transactions.As a MoonBear ($MBF) token holder, users will be supporting its ability to raise funds for the Moon bear cause. From every sale transaction, 2% of the transaction amount will be deducted as a fee and donated towards initiatives to help save and repopulate the moon bear species and other endangered wildlife.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonBear.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonBear.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonBear.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

