Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 15.8% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VTI traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.96. 61,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,399. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

