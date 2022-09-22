Monolith (TKN) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Monolith (TKN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, Monolith has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $4,944.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005407 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,509.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00062422 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00011000 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005402 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00063780 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

TKN is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monolith Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

