Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stake Boosted by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the first quarter worth $82,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $175,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 20.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Momentive Global during the first quarter worth $192,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momentive Global Stock Performance

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Momentive Global

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 35.46% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $43,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $43,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $143,672.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,031.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,983 shares of company stock valued at $496,147 over the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Momentive Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Further Reading

