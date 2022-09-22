Moffett Nathanson Initiates Coverage on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.77.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $238.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.91 and a 200 day moving average of $272.92. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $238.90 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,535,000. Tobam grew its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.