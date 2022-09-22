Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $28,884.00

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $968,965.95 and approximately $28,884.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,409.48 or 1.00058765 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00059345 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010649 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005727 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00063639 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars.

