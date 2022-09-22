Mizuho Trims Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Target Price to $177.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $178.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.86.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $157.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,960,741,000 after buying an additional 289,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after buying an additional 807,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,626,000 after buying an additional 547,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,103,000 after buying an additional 44,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,034,000 after buying an additional 339,226 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.