Mizuho Trims Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Target Price to $77.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Equity Residential from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.53.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $68.69 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.74.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

