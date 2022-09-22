Mirada (LON:MIRA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Mirada Plc (LON:MIRA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.50 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.51). Approximately 612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.54).
Mirada Trading Down 5.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53. The firm has a market cap of £3.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.70.
About Mirada
Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV and broadcast markets in Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Americas. The company's products include Iris ecosystem that offers a platform for front and back-end application; UX Evolver, a back-end tool; Iris OTT, a platform that delivers content to viewers; Iris Swift Mode, a turn-key solution to empower operators of various sizes; and editorial services to transform their catalogue into opportunities.
Read More
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Receive News & Ratings for Mirada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.