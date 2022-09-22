Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.77

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.77 and last traded at $53.77, with a volume of 98 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,246,481.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,246,481.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $978,917.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,102,995.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $3,404,799. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 389.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.