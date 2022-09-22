MimbleWimbleCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $409.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00006750 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $13.52 million and approximately $409.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,436.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00023415 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00150490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00277424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.00729616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005429 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,865,072 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

