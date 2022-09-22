Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Down 7.3 %

MLSS opened at $0.74 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 85.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

