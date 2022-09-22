Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $675.00

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 675 ($8.16) and last traded at GBX 675 ($8.16), with a volume of 84957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 695 ($8.40).

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 723.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 740.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £444.19 million and a PE ratio of 524.24.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.85%.

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

