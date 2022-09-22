MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Boosted by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in MetLife by 51.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 1.3 %

MET traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.71. The company had a trading volume of 45,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.59. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

