Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 11,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 391,893 shares.The stock last traded at $31.73 and had previously closed at $31.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEOH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

Methanex Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Methanex by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Methanex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

