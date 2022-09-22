Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.63

Shares of Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.

Metallurgical Co. of China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1833 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Metallurgical Co. of China’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

