Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.74. 237,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,792. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $85.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

