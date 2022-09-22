Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.30

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97.
Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
