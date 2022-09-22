MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Down 8.7% in August

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,700 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 380,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MedAvail to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of MedAvail from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MedAvail

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDVL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MedAvail during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in MedAvail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MedAvail by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 134,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the 1st quarter worth about $5,572,000.

MedAvail Stock Down 3.3 %

MedAvail Company Profile

NASDAQ:MDVL opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. MedAvail has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.56.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

