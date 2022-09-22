Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Major Shareholder Alfred Lee Finley Acquires 69,764 Shares of Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley acquired 69,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,259,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alfred Lee Finley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Alfred Lee Finley acquired 77,062 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $63,961.46.

On Thursday, August 11th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 50,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Alfred Lee Finley bought 209,236 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $184,127.68.

Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDRR opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.

Medalist Diversified REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

