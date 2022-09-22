Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 10,863 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,863 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $98.28. 97,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,231,191. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average of $103.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.08 and a one year high of $116.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

