McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.4% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,972 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 47.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 51,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 14.0% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 53.3% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.04.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $251.08 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

