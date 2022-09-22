McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,875 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.7% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $45,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $251.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

