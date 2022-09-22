McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 2.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $17,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.08. 876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,556. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.