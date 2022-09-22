McBroom & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

McBroom & Associates LLC reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 5.7% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.40. The company had a trading volume of 52,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,505. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.75. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

