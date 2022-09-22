McBroom & Associates LLC Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

McBroom & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $73,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.86. 901,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,385. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.84 and a one year high of $54.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52.

