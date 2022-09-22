Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.59

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 169448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Matthews International Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matthews International by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

