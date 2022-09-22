Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.59

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 169448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Matthews International Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Matthews International Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matthews International by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.
Matthews International Company Profile
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
