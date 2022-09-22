MASQ Hits Market Cap of $854,444.61 (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. MASQ has a market cap of $854,444.61 and approximately $96,414.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00128420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00544263 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00886111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MASQ is masq.ai.

Buying and Selling MASQ

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise.”

