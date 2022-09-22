Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,825 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 0.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 62,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,321. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $66.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23.

