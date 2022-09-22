Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.74. 237,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,033. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

