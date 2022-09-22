Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 48,495 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $26,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.15. 3,567,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16.

