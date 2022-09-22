Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $323.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,778. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.61.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

