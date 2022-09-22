Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

XJH traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.93. 715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $40.44.

