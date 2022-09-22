Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 47,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.63. The company had a trading volume of 51,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,043. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.93 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

