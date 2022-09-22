Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,905 iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $406,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $737,000.
Shares of IBTD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.76. 69,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,718. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97.
