Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,083 Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,190,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF Price Performance

EMNT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.30. 5,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,624. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $97.38 and a 52 week high of $100.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.70.

