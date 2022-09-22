Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,214 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,440.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 98,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,809. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.