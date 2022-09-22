Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up about 1.2% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,727,000 after buying an additional 527,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after buying an additional 123,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marriott International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,740,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Insider Activity

Marriott International Trading Down 5.4 %

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $8.06 on Thursday, reaching $140.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,033. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.02. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.