Marcum Wealth LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,462. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $35.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02.

