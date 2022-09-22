Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises about 0.5% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 207,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.36. 218,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,547,604. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

