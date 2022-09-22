Marcum Wealth LLC Has $6.26 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VUG stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.36. 185,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,134. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.90 and its 200 day moving average is $249.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

