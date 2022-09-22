Marcum Wealth LLC Has $35.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $35,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.83 on Thursday, hitting $178.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,868. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06.

