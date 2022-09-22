Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.88. 329,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,369. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

